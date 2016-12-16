The Commemorative Air Force "Red Tail" Squadron's P-51C Mustang "Tuskegee Airmen" fighter landed with its wheels up last February in Dallas, Texas, ruining its propeller, tearing off its gearcase, and damaging a wing and a scoop underneath its radiator.

AirCorps Aviation employees spent 3,000 hours over eight months meticulously repairing the plane, which is expected to rejoin the airshow circuit this spring and had its first successful test flight Dec. 1 at Bemidji Regional Airport.

The military produced thousands and thousands of similar planes during World War II, explained AirCorps Historian Chuck Cravens, but made comparatively few P-51Cs. Only six of that model are in "flying condition," he said.

"That makes it a pretty rare airplane," he said of the fighter, which sat at a trade school in Billings, Montana after the Air Force deemed it "surplus" in 1945 and didn't fly again until it underwent a complete restoration in 2001. The plane never left the United States, Cravens added, and was presumptively used for training.

Doug Rozendaal, a squadron founder who test piloted the plane after it was fixed, said in a statement that there were no issues and "the aircraft flew great."

The squadron is a nonprofit organization that aims to teach audiences at airshows, schools, and museums about the history and legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen, the unofficial nickname for the country's first black military pilots and the navigators, bombardiers, mechanics, nurses, cooks, and other support personnel who were trained in Tuskegee, Alabama.

The unit—officially the 332nd Fighter Group and the 477th Bombardment Group—was formed in 1941, when many military leaders believed African Americans were unqualified for combat duty and leadership roles but bowed to pressure from civil rights organizations and the "black press."

The airmen saw their first combat in 1943 and went on to become a highly respected fighter group and an enduring symbol of triumph over racial adversity.

Cravens said the plane—which is adorned with a plethora of symbolic tributes to the airmen—is an integral part of the squadron's program, which emphasizes overcoming obstacles.

The squadron is based in Red Wing, Minnesota.