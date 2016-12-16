According to Mike Piehl, a controller for the Ames, Iowa-based management company VenuWorks who's handling finances until the end of the year, planned expenditures for the Sanford Center total $2,961,237. Total revenue in 2017, meanwhile, is estimated at $2,611,628.

As a result of the revenue to expenditure differential, Sanford Center officials will include a request to the city of Bemidji to subsidize the event facility for $349,609 in 2017. The subsidy, if approved, will be a slight increase from the 2016 number of $349,288.

Along with data on next year's budget, Friday's meeting largely centered around the event center's business and marketing plan, presented by Executive Director Jeff Kossow.

In his report, Kossow said Sanford Center staff will have to reinforce the partnerships with BSU, Sanford Health and the city of Bemidji, which are considered key strengths of the facility. This effort, Kossow said, will coincide with VenuWorks working with local hotels, the Visit Bemidji Conventions and Visitors Bureau and the Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce to bring events to the Sanford Center more efficiently.

These endeavors are a way to counter the Sanford Center's weaknesses, such as competition for events with regional casinos and a high volume of summer festivals and concerts in Minnesota, Kossow said.

Additionally, Kossow introduced the board Friday to four goals the Sanford Center should accomplish in 2017 and the strategy to do so.

The four goals included:

• Increasing efficiencies. Kossow said this goal can be met by analyzing each department to find efficiencies while also making changes, such as reducing ticket office hours.

• Securing homegrown, annual events. This goal will focus on creating new localized events while also working to expand those currently in existence.

• The third goal, Kossow said, will involve the staff working to secure more partnerships and creating new opportunities for sponsors at the Sanford Center.

• The final goal will be to 'bring events home.' Kossow said the strategy behind this point is to have a larger reach out to various organizations and associations to have them hold their meetings and conferences at the Sanford Center.