Stuff-A-Truck brings in tons of food

Marketplace Food & Drug created the event in 1992 to help stock the Food Shelf. Other sponsors joined the effort in later years: the Bemidji Pioneer, Paul Bunyan Broadcasting and Bemidji State University.

The event starts with students at Bemidji area schools bringing food and personal items and cash to their classrooms. Those donations, totaling 7,950 pounds, $796.49 in cash from Bemidji High School and $548.06 in cash from Bemidji Middle School, are picked up during the culminating week of the event.

Community members add to those totals by bringing cash and items to a semi trailer or purchasing pre-packaged bags at the Marketplace store on Friday and Saturday of the event. That resulted in another 3,818 pounds and $480 in cash.

BSU participated by soliciting donations at the Nov. 19 men's hockey game at the Sanford Center, and that brought in 2,286 pounds.

In addition, other community members donated 5,325 pounds and $1,413 in cash directly to the Food Shelf and earmarking those donations to the Stuff-A-Truck event.

The final numbers were 19,379 pounds of food and personal care items and $3,697 in cash, which the Food Shelf will use to purchase items to be distributed to needy families in the area.