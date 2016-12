Pictured from left to right are Laura Nord, executive administration/marketing; Debbie Larson, bookkeeper; Leslie Heinonen, credit analyst, loan support supervisor and Denae Alamano, director of the United Way of the Bemidji Area. (Submitted)

Security Bank USA recently donated $250 from its casual day fund to Holiday Gifts for Kids. Pictured from left to right are Laura Nord, executive administration/marketing; Debbie Larson, bookkeeper; Leslie Heinonen, credit analyst, loan support supervisor and Denae Alamano, director of the United Way of the Bemidji Area.