Local author releases second book in award-winning series
BEMIDJI -- Local author Reneé Rongen of Fertile, Minn., recently released her second book in the award winning Fundamentally Female series, “I’m A Girl … That’s Why!” The series offers a collection for the underrepresented demographic girls ages 12 to 18.
Rongen has been delivering humorous, powerful, life-changing messages across the country for more than 20 years, encouraging her audiences to use their unique gifts to make positive differences in their world.