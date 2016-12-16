Crime report for Dec. 15

Warrant

1:28 a.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

11:26 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Cass Lake, Minn.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

5:12 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW.

Financial Crimes

10:38 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

10:45 a.m. A 46-year-old female was arrested at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

10:51 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

Warrant

2:44 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for warrants after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.