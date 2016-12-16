Search
    Crime report for Dec. 15

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 2:05 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    6:04 a.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at the 22900 block of Silver Maple Road NW.

    Warrant

    1:28 a.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    11:26 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Cass Lake, Minn.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

    Assault

    5:12 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW.

    Financial Crimes

    10:38 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

    10:45 a.m. A 46-year-old female was arrested at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    10:51 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

    Warrant

    2:44 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for warrants after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

