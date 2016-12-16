Crime report for Dec. 15
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assault
6:04 a.m. A 20-year-old female was arrested for domestic assault at the 22900 block of Silver Maple Road NW.
Warrant
1:28 a.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.
11:26 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Cass Lake, Minn.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:
Assault
5:12 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 1700 block of 15th Street NW.
Financial Crimes
10:38 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
10:45 a.m. A 46-year-old female was arrested at the 700 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.
10:51 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested at the 600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.
Warrant
2:44 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for warrants after officers received a report of a domestic disturbance at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.