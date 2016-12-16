Drakes boys basketball defeats Clearbrook, Laporte

Senior forward Ike Volk led the Drakes with 28 points and eight rebounds against Clearbrook, followed closely by sophomore guard Mark Kingbird with 16 points and four rebounds. Senior Ian Cease added 12 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Zach Rowe and freshman Dylan Moen each had six points. Sophomore forward Brody Savich brought up the rear with an additional three points over the Bears.

Following Monday’s win, the Drakes (2-3) stretched their streak and defeated the Wildcats at home on Tuesday.

“I was happy with how we played as a team. We finally shot the ball well from outside. If we continue to do that, we will be able to compete with anyone,” head coach Adam Ziegler said about the win over Laporte.

The Drakes held a pretty comfortable lead over the Wildcats, giving some junior varsity players some time on the court.

“I try to get everyone into the games when I can,” Ziegler continued. “They all work very hard in practice, to make my varsity team better. The varsity understands that, so they are happy when the younger guys can get some time.”

On Tuesday, Zach Rowe scored 21 points, with Ike Volk and Mark Kingbird trailing closely at 18 and 13, respectively. Ian Cease and Brody Savich added a combined 12 points for a well-earned victory over Laporte.

The Drakes head north to Northome tonight, taking on the Mustangs at 7:30 p.m., following the Lady Drakes’ game at 6 p.m.