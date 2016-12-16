Lady Drakes still optimistic after pair of losses

“We’re starting to get the hang of playing at a high level in terms of our efforts, which is the number one goal. Walker was way bigger than us, so that presents a different challenge,” Ofstedal said. “We’re playing around with different combinations of players to see who can accomplish the goal of reducing turnovers and getting the best shot. But again, they’re young and they’re learning.”

Sophomore captain Haley Murray led the Drakes with 16 points against Walker last week, with fellow captain and senior Michaela Sparby following closely with 11 points of her own.

Ofstedal acknowledged the hard work of ninth-grader Zoey Mills, who put up eight points against WHA.

“We need to develop a new habit where the students are immediately becoming super physical as soon as the ball hits the rim. We’re already out-sized and if we’re out-physicaled too, there’s big trouble,” Ofstedal continued. “They have responded to that, the inside players have done a good job with that. Zoey Mills has battled with girls twice her size and she’s done a fantastic job. She’s done exactly what we told her to do perfectly.”

In Tuesday’s tough loss to Red Lake Falls, Sparby led the Drakes in points with 10, followed by Murray with five, Mills with three and eighth grader Alexa Sparby with two points.

Ofstedal has been working with his team to reduce the number of turnovers per game.

“They’re starting to recognize that it requires a lot of team awareness. The defense is doing alright but it’s the offense with the problems with turnovers,” he said.

The Drakes travel to Northome tonight to take on the rival Mustangs at 6 p.m.