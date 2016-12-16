Search
    Blackduck Development Corp. seeking new developer for apartment project

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 11:28 a.m.

    The Blackduck Development Corp. met Wednesday morning to discuss new and old business, as well as addressing some setbacks of a proposed apartment project.

    City Administrator Christina Regas reported in talking to Mary Thompson of the Headwaters Regional Development Commission, Thompson has found two developers who have expressed interest in building a multi-family complex in Blackduck. The previous developer with whom the BDC had been working has pulled away from the project citing unknown personal reasons.

    “I’ve submitted a letter of interest to (the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency) for the new program, hoping that we will be requested to submit a full application as the previous application we submitted...in gap funding did not get approved… If we don’t get the funding, I will likely have to ask the BDC for a better price to make the numbers work,” Regas said.

    Superintendent Mark Lundin said he spoke with Thompson about the idea of buying lots in town and building a house on-site through the building trades project at Blackduck School.

    “It doesn’t make sense to me to ship them out of here when we’re trying to get houses in our own town,” said Lundin. “We’re not looking to turn a great big profit off of this. We’re not a contractor. If we basically get our cost out of it, we’re good.”

    BDC President Dwight Kalvig said it’s “something to pursue.”

    The next BDC meeting will be in January.

