The proposed levy for the general fund in 2017 is $520,417, compared to $559,633 that was certified payable in 2016, a difference of $39,216.

According to slides presented by School Board Treasurer Josh Ziegler, total property taxes imposed by the school district have decreased almost 13 percent. Factors that contribute to property tax changes include enrollment numbers, prior levy adjustments, legislative changes and changes in market values, among others.

The total expenses for the 2016-2017 year are projected at $8,663,957 while total revenues are listed at $8,659,035.

Levies on taxes payable in 2017 will fund the 2017-18 school year. No one spoke at the hearing.

Following the truth in taxation segment, Sarah Behrens of the Upward Bound program at BSU addressed the board on the program’s role with Blackduck students.

Currently, 10 students are enrolled in the Upward Bound program, which offers a variety of educational aids ranging from homework help to ACT prep.

Behrens said of the students in Blackduck that were enrolled in the program last year, 100 percent graduated and are enrolled in a postsecondary education option, either a two-year or four-year program.

Upward Bound works with seven schools in the area, and about 25 students from each school are enrolled in the program.

In other news:

The Board moved to approve hiring Mollie Ann Exner as the junior high school softball coach.

The softball boosters’ donkey basketball tournament raised almost $4,000 for new equipment.

The elementary school Christmas concert was held on Wednesday night.

Dec. 22 is Ugly Christmas Sweater day at Blackduck School.

The next board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9.