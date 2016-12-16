Waiters and waitresses in uniform were standing by to immediately welcome guests with beverages, breads, and salads, as the cast began their entrances amidst the audience, who were amused—and sometimes startled by the rudeness of Rosemary St. John (Kourtney Dobmeier) and her sisters Ellie Cleveland, Rachel Roberts, Kaydre Gullette and Caroline Cheney. The sisters were anything but happy to be hauled away from their plans to celebrate Rosemary’s birthday at Café Murder.

When Rosemary turns up dead, the audience had to solve the crime, questioning the four sisters, the Maître d’, Chef (Matthew Metzler), Waiter (Nolan Juelson), and even the detective who showed up just in time to become a suspect himself (Logen Patch).

A dinner of barbecue-cheddar-bacon chicken breasts, baked potatoes, and green beans and dessert of birthday cake was served, and audience members looked for clues as to the identity of the killer.

The four tables who guessed correctly were rewarded with a prize—but before the guilty waiter could be taken away to jail, Rosemary returned—not dead after all.

A wonderful time was had by all—and by common agreement of audience, cast, waiters, and guests—the murder mystery dinner theater will become an annual event in December.