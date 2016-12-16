Annual Winter Rendezvous at Deep Portage

During the event, there will be activities based on traditions from lumberjacks, voyageurs and Native Americans. Attendees will have the opportunity to try their hand at several activities including the tomahawk toss, snow snakes, spear throwing using atlatls, the cross-cut saw, trap shooting, northwoods curling and more. The whole family can participate in a friendly community competition while learning about the rich cultural history of the area. Cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children younger than 12 years of age, seniors and Deep Portage members. Lunch is an additional $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and members. Feel free to bring your own bag lunch.

For reservations or additional information, call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325 or email portage@uslink.net. Visit the website at www.deep-portage.org or the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DeepPortage.