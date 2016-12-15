The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic distributed $37,845 to ten different charitable institutions on Thursday including Bemidji Youth League Baseball, Wounded Warrior Guide Service, Bemidji Area Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Let’s Go Fishing, Take A Kid Fishing, Bemidji Boy Scouts, George Pelawa Foundation, DNR Fisheries and Knights of Columbus Council #1544.

Tournament revenues are earned through entry fees, sponsorships, donations and the annual raffle sponsored by Corner Sports/Lund/Mercury.