    Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic hosts beneficiary distribution

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:08 p.m.
    In the front row from left to right are Susie Balstad, of Fishing Has No Boundaries, Jo Clayton, of Take A Kid Fishing, and Kirby Ganske, of Bemidji Youth League Baseball. In the middle row are Frank Pelawa and Winnie Pelawa, of the George Pelawa Foundation, Joe Czapiewski, tournament director, and Phil Hodapp, Grand Knight. In the back row are Bob Clayton, of Take A Kid Fishing, Robert Woodke and Steven Inkel, of Bemidji Boy Scouts, and Vance Balstad, of Fishing Has No Boundaries.

    BEMIDJI -- The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic hosted its beneficiary distribution Thursday at St. Philip’s Church. The competitive, live-release fishing tournament was held in June on Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving with 100 two-person teams competing for more than $60,000 in cash and prizes. Rich Blomberg and Aaron Murphy won this year’s tournament.

    The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic distributed $37,845 to ten different charitable institutions on Thursday including Bemidji Youth League Baseball, Wounded Warrior Guide Service, Bemidji Area Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Let’s Go Fishing, Take A Kid Fishing, Bemidji Boy Scouts, George Pelawa Foundation, DNR Fisheries and Knights of Columbus Council #1544.

    Tournament revenues are earned through entry fees, sponsorships, donations and the annual raffle sponsored by Corner Sports/Lund/Mercury.

