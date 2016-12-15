Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic hosts beneficiary distribution
BEMIDJI -- The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic hosted its beneficiary distribution Thursday at St. Philip’s Church. The competitive, live-release fishing tournament was held in June on Lake Bemidji and Lake Irving with 100 two-person teams competing for more than $60,000 in cash and prizes. Rich Blomberg and Aaron Murphy won this year’s tournament.
The Knights of Columbus Walleye Classic distributed $37,845 to ten different charitable institutions on Thursday including Bemidji Youth League Baseball, Wounded Warrior Guide Service, Bemidji Area Special Olympics, Fishing Has No Boundaries, Let’s Go Fishing, Take A Kid Fishing, Bemidji Boy Scouts, George Pelawa Foundation, DNR Fisheries and Knights of Columbus Council #1544.
Tournament revenues are earned through entry fees, sponsorships, donations and the annual raffle sponsored by Corner Sports/Lund/Mercury.