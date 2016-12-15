"It's an opportunity for our members to get to know our new legislators. We have four new legislators in Districts 2 and 5," Chamber President Lori Paris said. "So, we feel it's very important to have a connection with our legislators, since they're going to be representing us and carrying our message."

The recently elected trio that met with the Chamber included:

• District 5 Senator-elect Justin Eichorn, R-Grand Rapids, who defeated incumbent Sen. Tom Saxhaug, DFL-Grand Rapids.

• District 5A Representative-elect Matt Bliss, R-Pennington, who defeated incumbent Rep. John Persell, DFL-Bemidji.

• District 2A Representative-elect Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook, who defeated DFL opponent Jerry Loud of Puposky.

As Thursday's luncheon began, a key topic for all three legislators was the regional economy and the industries that drive it.

"The mining industry is hurting and people are very concerned about their jobs," Eichorn said. "Mining and timber are two of our biggest industries, especially in District 5. I'd like to see us really be supportive of those core industries. You hear a lot about us diversifying our area, but if we don't support our core industries, it's pretty hard to even diversify."

"I appreciate the responsible harvesting that's been going on lately," Bliss said. "Forests need to be harvested just like any crop. I will definitely be a proponent of responsible forestry."

In his response, Grossell said, "it needs to be harvested. Near the boundary waters, there was a bunch of timber blown over and it was fuel for fires that burned up there for a while. Some of that timber could have been harvested."

The three legislators weren't the only ones speaking at the meeting, though, as other community members got involved in the conversation to help create new relationships.

"I look forward to working with you and invite you to visit our campuses here in Bemidji to really get to see what we're able to offer to the region and the state of Minnesota," said BSU and NTC President Faith Hensrud. "We have a couple of projects we're hoping to move forward, we'd like you to see those in case that's something you have to deal with in the next session."

In the years ahead, Paris said relationships with the legislators will be vital, especially during the city's major lobbying day in St. Paul.

"We have Bemidji Day at the Capitol and that's been really advantageous for the area," Paris said. "We want to get to know them, since they're going to help us plan that day."

"We have a whole new group of legislators. The good thing about that is that we all worked together during the campaign," Bliss said. "We're committed to working as a team to make sure this area gets the attention we feel it was lacking."