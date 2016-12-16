Christmas Services at First Lutheran

On Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight services will be held at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. The 3 p.m. service will also be broadcast live on radio station WMIS 92.1 FM.

The church’s regular worship schedule has changed for Dec. 25 and Jan.1. There will be no 8:30 a.m. services both Sundays. The Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Dec. 25. The service will also be broadcasted live on the radio. A New Year’s Day worship service will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 1. For more information or any questions, call all the church office at (218) 444-5302.