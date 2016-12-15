Search
    Crime report for Dec. 14

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:39 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assist

    2:53 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Traffic Stop

    2:22 a.m. A 28-year-old female, a 30-year-old female and a 40-year-old male were arrested during a warrant attempt and investigation at a traffic stop at the 1100 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

    Warrant

    3:58 p.m. A 31-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were arrested for outstanding warrants after a deputy assisted with locating a shoplifter at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

    Assist

    2:06 a.m. A 35-year-old male was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Middle School Drive NW.

    2:22 a.m. Officers assisted the county with a call resulting in two arrests at the 1100 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

    Warrant

    3:58 p.m. A 31-year-old male and a 33-year-old male were arrested on active warrants after officers received a report of a shoplifter at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW who fled the area in a vehicle.

    7:36 p.m. A 33-year-old male was arrested for outstanding warrants at the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

