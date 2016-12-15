Passport to Fitness classes begin Jan. 2

Classes take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 2 to March 29. Classes will be held at the Sanford Center with a few classes each month featured at different off-site locations including Babe’s Playground.

A schedule has been posted on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

Cost is $35 until Jan. 2 and $40 thereafter.

Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1850.