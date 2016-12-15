Search
    Passport to Fitness classes begin Jan. 2

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:45 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The Passport to Fitness program, offered through the city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation department, allows participants to attend a variety of classes.

    Classes take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 2 to March 29. Classes will be held at the Sanford Center with a few classes each month featured at different off-site locations including Babe’s Playground.

    A schedule has been posted on the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Facebook page.

    Cost is $35 until Jan. 2 and $40 thereafter.

    Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us. For more information, call (218) 333-1850.

