Clearwater County History Center closed during holidays
SHEVLIN -- The History Center in Shevlin will be closed Dec. 23 through Jan. 2 for the holidays. History center staff are willing to schedule special tours during the holidays for
visiting relatives who would like to visit the museum.
To schedule a tour, call (218) 785 - 2000.
Exhibits currently on display include “The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County 1896” and the new military exhibit.
Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785 - 2000.