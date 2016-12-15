Clearwater County History Center closed during holidays

visiting relatives who would like to visit the museum.

To schedule a tour, call (218) 785 - 2000.

Exhibits currently on display include “The Home Place: Homesteading in Clearwater County 1896” and the new military exhibit.

Regular hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. For more information, call the History Center at (218) 785 - 2000.