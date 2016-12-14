Line 3 meeting in Clearbrook cancelled

Both meetings were scheduled to allow landowners and community members to ask questions and voice concerns regarding the replacement of Line 3, an Enbridge oil pipeline that runs from Alberta, Canada, through northern Minnesota to Superior, Wis.

During Tuesday’s meeting activist Winona LaDuke attempted to quiet the room and ask questions regarding the maintenance of the old Line 3. A Bemidji police officer told LaDuke to leave as Enbridge personnel left the room.

“We have heard the same disruptive behavior is planned for today,” Shannon Gustafson, a communications supervisor for Enbridge said via email. “We don’t feel it is productive to continue with today’s meeting.”

Gustafson added that Enbridge will follow up with landowners individually.