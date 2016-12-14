Snow sparkles event at Neilson Spearhead Center

BEMIDJI -- Dan Bera, naturalist at the Neilson Spearhead Center, will host a special post-Christmas event from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Neilson Spearhead Center, located 9 miles southwest of Bemidji. Attendees will enjoy a bonfire, hot chocolate, snowflakes, snow snakes, animal tracks and a walk on the frozen lake, according to a release. The event is open to children in second grade and older and adults.