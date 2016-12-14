Snow sparkles event at Neilson Spearhead Center
BEMIDJI -- Dan Bera, naturalist at the Neilson Spearhead Center, will host a special post-Christmas event from noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Neilson Spearhead Center, located 9 miles southwest of Bemidji. Attendees will enjoy a bonfire, hot chocolate, snowflakes, snow snakes, animal tracks and a walk on the frozen lake, according to a release. The event is open to children in second grade and older and adults.
Be sure to dress warmly and bring an extra pair of snowpants and mittens along with gorp ingredients, and leftover Christmas cookies to share. Cost is $10 per person, or $15 for two siblings or friends. Register by Dec. 23 by calling George or Ann at (218) 586-3414.