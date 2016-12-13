Scholarship established in memory of Sue Tibstra

Following a memorial celebration for Sue, the idea arose for a scholarship to be awarded in her name. That has been accomplished with the assistance of the Greater Bemidji Outdoor Foundation Fund. The advisory committee has agreed to sponsor the Sue Tibstra Memorial Scholarship, which will be administered by the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

According to Sue's friend, Muriel Gilman, Sue was a committed, unassuming volunteer, passionate about outdoor activities from bicycling, snowshoeing, cross country skiing to hiking, walking and paddling.

"She was a giver, never asking for anything in return," Gilman said in a release. "Her work in The Home Place was as much about getting people outfitted to fully enjoy skiing or bicycling as it was about selling equipment to make a living wage. The Home Place customers were part of her circle of friends—and she had so many friends. Sue had only good things to say about all those she met, as well as those who worked for her and with her."

The annual scholarship will benefit Bemidji High School graduating seniors who are attending a two- or four-year secondary education institution, and who exemplify Sue's positive attitude and demonstrate a strong team spirit, the release said. Preference will be given to Nordic skiing program participants who volunteered with the Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club's Sunday Ski School or other area community ski events.

To fully fund the scholarship, donations are needed. Checks may be written to NMF-Greater Bemidji Outdoor Fund/Tibstra and sent to 201 Third St. NW, Bemidji, MN 56601. Gifts may also be given online, visit www.nwmf.org and click Find a Fund, then enter Tibstra in the Search box. Donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.