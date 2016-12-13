COUNTY: Beltrami commissioners approve 2017 budget, tax levy

In a pair of 4-1 votes, the board approved both the 2017 expenditure budget, set at $81,805,299 and next year's property tax levy of $20,939,029, a 3.98 percent increase from 2016. In both votes, commissioners Joe Vene, Keith Winger, Richard Anderson and Tim Sumner were in favor while Jim Lucachick was against.

The commissioners also adopted the county's capital improvement plan, road improvement plan, and the county fee schedule.

The road improvement plan authorizes the county highway department to begin preliminary planning for several road projects in the county. Because of this, Beltrami County Engineer Bruce Hasbargen said the projects and associated costs listed in the plan are projections and haven't been finalized.

In 2017, the plan has $13,760,000 worth of projects, with $1,354,000 from federal funds, $6,006,000 from state funds, $650,000 from county funds, $5,100,000 from the county sales tax and also $650,000 from Bemidji Area Schools.

The capital improvement plan, meanwhile, includes expenses in the budget related to purchasing equipment, Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack said, such as computer equipment, office equipment and squad cars.

Receiving minor changes by way of the board's adoption was the county fee schedule, such as the email request fee at the county recorder's office increasing from $3 to $5. According to Mack, the fee schedule will be made available at the county's website:

Work" target="_blank">www.co.beltrami.mn.us/.

Work session topics

The future of county home care services and potential partnerships with the private sector was a central topic for the board earlier Tuesday during its work session.

The matter was a continuation of a discussion that took place this fall, where leadership from Beltrami County Health and Human Services made a recommendation to end the home care agency based on a decline in clients. As part of the proposed idea, the county would refer clients to other regional providers to ensure needs are met.

During the work session, representatives from Sanford Home Care and Hospice, Recover Health and Northwoods Caregivers each provided information on services they offer and where they provide them.

• Sanford currently serves 175 clients in home care and 25 in Hospice. The services are provided 55 miles north and south and 30 miles east and west of Bemidji.

• Recover Health helps with transitions to in home care while also providing patient education, clinical interventions and self management planning.

• Founded in 1998, Northwoods Caregivers is a nonprofit with minimum certified nurses for respite care. Additionally, the Northwoods provides education and support to home care givers.

The reason for taking these providers under consideration is because of the rising deficits for the county, according to Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore.

In 2015, the county home care program lost $133,745 is estimated to lose $176,328 in 2016, Secore said. The number of clients has dropped from 112 in 2013 to 91 at the beginning of 2016 and then to 77 in September.

The challenge isn't unique to Beltrami County, either, as only 18 of 87 Minnesota counties are continuing home care programs.

The primary concern in transitioning from the Health and Human Services program to private providers, though, is whether or not current clients will receive the same amount of care and also if the care will be accessible across the county.

To prevent cases where a potential client wouldn't be able to get care in more rural areas, county officials are considering different options, such as a possible stipend for providers to make care accessible.

As the presentation was informational only, the board will make a decision at a later time whether to continue the program at the same level, end it, or change the model by incorporating partners.

The board also heard from Bruce Anspach at the work session for a report on the county's aquatic invasive species plan for 2016-2018. The plan, Anspach said, continues to allow the county to spend state AIS program funds for management activities through 2018.

The plan, developed over the past year with consultation from other county departments, will be used to direct the prevention efforts throughout 2018, Anspach said.

From 2016-2018, the county's AIS program is utilizing a total of $236,250.02, with funding sources including:

• State aid - $189,306.

• Red Lake Watershed District - $35,000.

• Grace Lake Association - $6,785.76.

• Big Bass Lake - $257.78.

• Turtle River Watershed Association - $900.48.

• Northern Township - $2,000.

• City of Bemidji - $2,000.

The plan, adopted as part of the board's consent agenda Tuesday, will mainly focus on the following strategies:

• Education on prevention.

• Inspections.

• Enforcement.

• Early detections, rapid responses and AIS management.

• Decontamination.

• New technology and methods of treatment.