The gesture was the starting point for the $7 million construction of Park Place Apartments. Once finished, the complex will be a 60-unit apartment, with 40 units dedicated to single room occupancy for chronic alcoholics and 20 efficiency apartments for the recently homeless.

The project, estimated at $10.8 million in total, is located at 598 Third St. NW and will be managed by the Duluth-based Center City Housing, a developer of affordable housing in the region.

The goal of the development is to give safe housing to those who are homeless or suffering from addiction, while facilitating their needs through off premise services such as addiction treatment and mental health care.

"At the end of the day, everyone deserves a safe place to live," said Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht at a ceremony after the groundbreaking. "That's the premise that I've come to this project with, a place for people to call their own."

Once Park Place is operational, the complex will have a staff of about 20 employees and there will be a person on the premises at all times. According to Center City Housing Executive Director Rick Klun, the complex will also have a half-time nurse from Sanford Health and two full-time caseworkers from the Upper Mississippi Mental Health Center.

"This will be permanent supportive housing. As long as someone wants to live there, if they go by the rules, they can live there," Klun said. "Our Duluth building has been open for nine years, and we've had people who moved in day one that are still living there. On average, though, we usually have a turnover of about five or six people per year."

The project is expected to be completed next October, Klun said, and once the doors are open the downtown will see a dramatic difference.

"People who have a home and meals three times a day probably won't be panhandling," Klun said. "People that are now spending time on park benches will now be spending time in the landscaped area around their building. But most importantly, people will be housed. You won't be reading about people freezing to death."

"The city is very happy to see this coming up and very excited to be a partner," Albrecht said. "We feel as though this was the right time for the city to do this, it seemed like it was the right time for the community."