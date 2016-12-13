Driver improvement course scheduled

BEMIDJI -- The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will be offering a 55-plus driver improvement refresher course from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW. The course will be led by a Minnesota Highway Safety and Research Center certified instructor. Participants will be provided the latest information in regards to driver safety, new laws and vehicle technology. The course is open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $22. For more information or to register, visit www.mnsafetycenter.org or call 1 (888)-234-1294.