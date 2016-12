BEMIDJI -- A Christmas ornament making event will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdayat The Least of These Trade and Handmade Gift Shoppe, 108 Third St. NW. Attendees will be able to make a melted snowman bulb ornament. The craft is suitable for children older than 4 years of age. Cost per ornament is $5, and funds raised at the event will support the February Hands of Action International Mission Trip to Uganda.