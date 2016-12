BEMIDJI -- TubaChristmas will take place Saturday in Bemidji. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., followed by rehearsal from 9 to 11 a.m., which will take place in the band room at the Bemidji High School, 2900 Division Street. The performance will be at 1 p.m. at Paul Bunyan Mall, 1401 Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The coordinator is Christine Freundschuh. Pre register by emailing cfreundschuh@gmail.com or texting @tubabhs to 81010. Cost to participate is $10.