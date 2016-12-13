BEMIDJI -- A Very Merry Community Christmas Party, hosted by Hands of Action International, will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Rail River Folk School, 303 Railroad St. SW. This family friendly, fundraising event will include live music, snacks, drinks, door prizes and holiday crafts for kids, according to a release. Good Morning Bedlam, a Minneapolis band, will perform. There will also be a pop-up fair trade and locally made gift shoppe and door prizes. Snacks and kids crafts will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by the music at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults which includes 10 door prize tickets and $5 for children between 5 and 12 years of age. Children younger than 5 years of age are free.