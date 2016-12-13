Fly tying class Thursday

BEMIDJI -- A free fly flying class, sponsored by Trout Unlimited Headwaters Chapter 642, will take place Thursday at the Garden Pub and Grub, 111 Central Ave. SE. The group will eat and set up equipment from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and tie flies from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Intermediate and advanced students will be tying ugly bugs in two different sizes. If you have thick sheet foam and rubber legs bring them.