Open house at Rural Minnesota CEP Wednesday

Starting in January, the Rural Minnesota CEP (RMCEP) office in Bemidji will take on a different look and a different service model.

RMCEP and Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) staff will team up to establish mobile resource rooms in communities throughout the region. RMCEP staff will provide workshops and one-on-one assistance in resume development, interviewing, applications and job searching online with www.minnesotaworks.net.

Services will be offered throughout the region regularly on a rotating schedule, officials said.