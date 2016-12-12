Crime report for Dec. 9-11

5:26 a.m. Friday. Deputies assisted the Bemidji Police Department with a report of an assault at the 1100 block of Park Avenue NW.

Assist

6:34 p.m. Friday. Deputies assisted the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department with the arrest of a 35-year-old female at the 16600 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Drugs

1:33 a.m. Saturday. A 21-year-old female was arrested for a controlled substance charge during a traffic stop at the intersection of 30th Street NW and Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

DWI

9:48 p.m. Saturday. A male was arrested for DWI by the Minnesota State Patrol in the city of Bemidji.

Robbery

10:23 p.m. Saturday. A 29-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a report of a strong-arm robbery at the 7500 block of Bemidji Road NE.

Warrant

8:39 a.m. Friday. A juvenile female runaway was arrested for an outstanding warrant after deputies responded to a possible domestic assault in the city of Bemidji.

7:29 p.m. Friday. A 41-year-old male was arrested for out-of-county warrants at the 8500 block of Grace Lake Road SE.

9:23 p.m. Friday. A 35-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

8:36 p.m. Saturday. A 53-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

1:32 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old male was arrested for outstanding felony warrants at the 24900 block of Lanet Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday - Sunday:

Assault

5:26 a.m. Friday. Officers separated two adult female who were fighting and a 27-year-old female was cited at the 1100 block of Park Avenue NW.

9:11 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old male was arrested for a violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order at the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Disorderly Conduct

8:56 p.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old male was arrested for minor consumption of alcohol and obstruction of the legal process at the 2900 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Theft

3:10 p.m. Friday. A juvenile was arrested after officers received a report of a juvenile shoplifter at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

6:52 p.m. A 19-year-old female and a juvenile were arrested after two shoplifters were reported at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

1:22 p.m. Friday. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 800 block of 26th Street NW.

1:35 p.m. Friday. A 36-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and for fleeing on foot at the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW.

8:30 p.m. Saturday. A 44-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant at the 3900 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

11:47 p.m. A 22-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were arrested for warrants during a traffic stop at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

2:51 a.m. Sunday. A 35-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and two children were placed on a 72-hour hold after officers responded to a domestic situation at the 2800 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.