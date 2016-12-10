Even at noon, with the sun out and the skies clear, the temperature was down to 3 degrees and inhabitants of the Oceti Sakowin Camp—one of multiple camps where the activists have gathered—were hard at work providing warmth for themselves and fellow campers.

Some chopped firewood, others went from camper to camper, giving out hand and foot warmers. A piece of paper taped to table in the media tent listed the signs of hypothermia and encouraged those still at the camp to look out for each other.

Many of those staying at the camp, who prefer to be called water protectors, had left after a severe blizzard swept through North Dakota earlier in the week, closing Interstate 94, which runs across the state. Many others were packing to leave, offering rides to those who were stranded. Smaller tents, partially broken down and covered in snow dotted the camp and Dave Archambault III, the chairman of the Standing Rock tribe, even asked the water protectors to leave after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decided not to grant an easement for the oil pipeline.

Robert Saxton, an EMT who lives in Bemidji, traveled to the Oceti Sakowin Camp with his 12-year-old daughter and witnessed the blizzard. Even though he arrived at camp as the cold weather began to hit, Saxton said it had grown since he was last there in September.

"Here's what surprised me. I arrived in the dead of winter...the camp was five times the size it had been in September," he said.

A global issue

Though the pipeline would not pass through Minnesota, and the sacred sites are more than 300 miles away from Bemidji, the issue has galvanized supporters across the country. Cars and buses with license plates from Washington state to New York, and from much warmer places like California and Nevada were parked throughout the camp. A handful of Minnesota license plates were also visible among the vehicles.

"There were people from every state in the union, from across Canada, from Mexico, from Columbia, from Alaska, there were Europeans there," Saxton said. "This issue of clean water has touched a nerve worldwide."

Saxton and his daughter left the camp after the blizzard hit and spent the night in the nearby Prairie Nights casino. He said many people from warmer states were not prepared for the cold.

"When the blizzard came Monday night things got very serious. It was an absolute survival situation," Saxton said. "Tents got blown over or torn up or flattened."

Saxton said that during the storm it felt as if his tent was "being shaken by a grizzly bear."

Some campers, however, dug in and prepared to stay.

One water protector, who plans to remain involved at the camps for the foreseeable future, is Tom Goldtooth, a familiar face to those engaged in the fight against the pipeline.

Goldtooth is the executive director of the Bemidji-based Indigenous Environmental Network, which has been heavily involved in the anti-DAPL efforts, as well as the fights against other pipelines, like the Keystone XL line in Canada.

Goldtooth said that the Standing Rock tribe asked the IEN to get involved in April and that the group has since provided "advocacy and strategies" as well as communications support. According to Goldtooth, the IEN will remain on hand to help the camp deal with the cold weather.

"Our next step is to help the community here, the Oceti Sakowin Camp, to assess what its needs are right now in the middle of winter, and also for those people that want to leave and follow the advice of the tribal council and the chairman, we want to make sure there's an exit plan," Goldtooth said. "We want to make sure that people here are warm and safe."

The Dakota Access Pipeline would carry crude oil 1,172 miles from northwest North Dakota to Illinois, passing through South Dakota and Wisconsin on its way. The water protectors object to the pipeline because it would pass through sites sacred to the Standing Rock tribe. Many are also concerned that the pipeline will end up leaking, polluting nearby water sources.

A Bemidji connection

Goldtooth said that while the DAPL is physically far from Bemidji, the issue has struck a chord with locals nonetheless. He compared the Dakota Access Pipeline to a different, Enbridge-owned pipeline that runs through the Bemidji area.

"I think people in Bemidji need to look at our own history," Goldtooth said. "I think people in Bemidji, they're always concerned about being able to have their rights recognized, whether they're native or non-native, and that's what's bringing us together here. We have to always be protective of the water...we've got to stay involved with these pipelines and watch."

Bemidji City Council member Reed Olson, who was recently elected Beltrami County commissioner, knew people in Bemidji were concerned about the pipeline and traveled to Standing Rock the weekend of Dec. 2 to learn more. Olson said he had expected a tenser atmosphere but was struck by the calm environment.

"(There was) no confrontation, totally peaceful energy at the camp, everyone's very respectful and prayerful and there's no alcohol or drugs at the camp, it's a sober environment," Olson said. "Very focused on their goals and very peaceful. And that's really what I thought was really unique about that because there were 10,000 people there and they managed to keep it very safe and very ordered."

Olson was impressed by the community that had formed at the Oceti Sakowin Camp and noticed many people helping strangers.

"It was a sense of camaraderie, it was really neat to be able to just feel comfortable to walk up to complete strangers...and share a fire and conversation with them," Olson said. "You don't always get that in real life."

Saxton emphasized the diversity of water protectors who were at the camp when he arrived.

"There are Republicans and and Democrats and vets and civilians and young and old and black and white and native, all arriving for this struggle," Saxton said. "People that cannot rub two nickels together are duct taping their windows together and crossing the country for this."

Goldtooth and the IEN will keep standing with Standing Rock. Though the Army Corps of Engineers did not grant the needed easement, Goldtooth said the pipeline is still a possibility. President-elect Donald Trump has expressed support for the pipeline, and the DAPL plans to appeal the easement decision.

"The fight is not over, we had a small victory," Goldtooth said. "We think that we're going to have a long road ahead."

Even if the pipeline is allowed to be built along its planned route, Goldtooth said he and other water protectors will stay and—peacefully—fight.

"Let's say, for example, if they do, we're going, we're going to stand here in peace and prayer," he said. "The tribe has indicated that they're going to go all the way on this... so we're going to stand with them."