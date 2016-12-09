Crime report for Dec. 8

Warrants

12:21 a.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.

6:01 p.m. A 55-year-old male was arrested for a local warrant on Highway 89.

8:56 p.m. A 23-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 5600 block of Alps Court NW.





Traffic violations

8:07 p.m. A 57-year-old male was arrested for driving after cancellation; inimical to public safety at Nebish Road and Hines Road NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accidents

8:48 a.m. A two-vehicle accident was reported on the

4:14 p.m. A two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported at Paul Bunyan Drive NW and Irvine Ave. NW.

Theft

2:58 p.m. A 26-year-old female was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.





Animal

11:44 a.m. A dog found running at large in the 400 block of Clausen Ave. SW was placed in the pound.

