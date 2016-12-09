Search
    Blackduck boys basketball a mix of youth, experience

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 5:15 p.m.
    Head coach Adam Ziegler (left) has praised the Drakes' team for their hard work and collaboration. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)

    The Blackduck Drakes boys basketball team opened their season last week with a tough loss against the visiting Red Lake Warriors, one of the best teams in the state.

    Red Lake defeated Blackduck by a final score of 99-31. By halftime, the Warriors had already scored 70 points to Blackduck’s 11 points.

    “We really played hard, and Red Lake is the second-ranked team in the state,” said Blackduck head coach Adam Ziegler after the game. “We’re a young team and they’re more experienced.”

    “Their strengths are inside play, and that’s our strength, too,” he continued. “Every game is going to be different but we’ll work on inside play and ball handling. And Red Lake is just an unbelievable team.”

    Mark Kingbird and Brody Savich led the Drakes in points with nine and eight, respectively.

    The Drakes finished 13-15 last year, ending their regular season with a loss against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

    Ziegler said they are a “strong team” that “works well together” and “plays hard no matter what.”

    Blackduck was scheduled to host Laporte on Tuesday night but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

    The Drakes’ next game is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 against the visiting Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears.

    ROSTER

    Let’s take a look at this year’s roster:

    No. 0: Isaac Volk, senior, forward

    No. 1: Zach Rowe, sophomore, guard

    No. 2: Jake Meixner, senior, guard

    No. 3: Dixon Patch, sophomore, center

    No. 10: Angello Bell, senior, guard

    No. 14: Brody Savich, sophomore, forward

    No. 15: Mark Kingbird, sophomore, guard

    No. 20: Kobe Arp, sophomore, center

    No. 20: Noah Kuhlman, senior, guard

    No. 21: Erik Ocampo, sophomore, forward

    No. 25: Dylan Moen, freshman, guard

    No. 35: Ian Cease, senior, forward

    Schedule

    Dec. 2: Red Lake 99, Blackduck 31

    Dec. 6: Laporte, canceled

    Dec. 8-9: Fosston tournament

    Dec. 12 vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:30 p.m.

    Dec. 15 at Nevis, 7:30 p.m.

    Dec. 16 vs. Northome, 7:30 p.m.

    Dec. 19 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 7:30 p.m.

    Dec. 22 at Deer River, 7:15 p.m.

    Dec. 29 at Chisholm tournament, 6 p.m.

    Dec. 30 at Chisholm tournament, 6 p.m.

    Jan. 3 vs. Bagley, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 10 vs. Pine River-Backus, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 13 vs. Kelliher/Northome, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 17 at Laporte, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 20 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 23 at Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:30 p.m.

    Jan. 27 at Red Lake, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 2 vs. Fosston, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 3 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 10 vs. Nevis, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 14 at Pine River-Backus, 6 p.m.

    Feb. 17 vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 21 vs. Bigfork, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 23 vs. Northland, 7:30 p.m.

    Feb. 28 vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, 7:30 p.m.

     
    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
