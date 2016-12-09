Blackduck boys basketball a mix of youth, experience

Red Lake defeated Blackduck by a final score of 99-31. By halftime, the Warriors had already scored 70 points to Blackduck’s 11 points.

“We really played hard, and Red Lake is the second-ranked team in the state,” said Blackduck head coach Adam Ziegler after the game. “We’re a young team and they’re more experienced.”

“Their strengths are inside play, and that’s our strength, too,” he continued. “Every game is going to be different but we’ll work on inside play and ball handling. And Red Lake is just an unbelievable team.”

Mark Kingbird and Brody Savich led the Drakes in points with nine and eight, respectively.

The Drakes finished 13-15 last year, ending their regular season with a loss against Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.

Ziegler said they are a “strong team” that “works well together” and “plays hard no matter what.”

Blackduck was scheduled to host Laporte on Tuesday night but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Drakes’ next game is at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12 against the visiting Clearbrook-Gonvick Bears.

ROSTER

Let’s take a look at this year’s roster:

No. 0: Isaac Volk, senior, forward

No. 1: Zach Rowe, sophomore, guard

No. 2: Jake Meixner, senior, guard

No. 3: Dixon Patch, sophomore, center

No. 10: Angello Bell, senior, guard

No. 14: Brody Savich, sophomore, forward

No. 15: Mark Kingbird, sophomore, guard

No. 20: Kobe Arp, sophomore, center

No. 20: Noah Kuhlman, senior, guard

No. 21: Erik Ocampo, sophomore, forward

No. 25: Dylan Moen, freshman, guard

No. 35: Ian Cease, senior, forward

Schedule

Dec. 2: Red Lake 99, Blackduck 31

Dec. 6: Laporte, canceled

Dec. 8-9: Fosston tournament

Dec. 12 vs. Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 15 at Nevis, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 vs. Northome, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 22 at Deer River, 7:15 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Chisholm tournament, 6 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Chisholm tournament, 6 p.m.

Jan. 3 vs. Bagley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 vs. Pine River-Backus, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Kelliher/Northome, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Laporte, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 23 at Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Red Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Fosston, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Nevis, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 14 at Pine River-Backus, 6 p.m.

Feb. 17 vs. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 vs. Bigfork, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 23 vs. Northland, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, 7:30 p.m.