Senior Michaela Sparby and sophomore Haley Murray are the Drakes’ captains this year and are joined by juniors Keala Schroeder and Deja Palmer, sophomore Kaitlyn McKeeman and freshmen Jada Landis and Zoey Mills to make up the starting varsity lineup.

“The team is learning (and) they’re young,” Ofstedal said. “The way I put it to them is they have to learn good habits because sometimes in basketball you have to do what comes naturally but that might not be right. They’re getting the hang of it. They’re young but they’re working hard.”

The Drakes had a difficult season last year, going 1-26 but are back and ready to play this year.

“They have a great attitude,” Ofstedal continued. “They love to learn (and) that’s really nice for me to be able to work with students that get along.”

Ofstedal is optimistic about his team’s shooting skills becoming one of their main strengths.

“It hasn’t shown yet but I think once we get more comfortable, I think shooting can be a strength. We have at least three players that have the ability to shoot really well but it hasn’t shown just yet.”

As for areas of improvement, Ofstedal said rebounding is a bit of a struggle given the size, or lack thereof, of the team, but the team has made strides of improvement since the beginning of the season.

“I think the culture here (in Blackduck), not just with girls’ sports, is maybe too healthy of an attitude of respect for other places,” said Ofstedal. “I think changing that mentality of having teams be afraid of us instead of us being afraid of them starts with Walker. This team isn’t used to winning so we need to get to the point where we can beat teams that are evenly-matched.”

The Drakes will take on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley tonight at 7:30 p.m. at home.

Let’s take a look at this year’s team:

ROSTER

No. 0 Sammy Palmer, eighth grade, guard

No. 12: Keala Schroeder, junior, guard

No. 14: Kaitlyn McKeeman, sophomore, guard

No. 20: Haley Murray, sophomore, forward

No. 21: Alexa Sparby, eighth grade, forward

No. 22: Deja Palmer, junior, forward

No. 23: Elise White, freshman, guard

No. 24: Antonia Long, sophomore, forward

No. 32: Johanna Swedberg, eighth grade, forward

No. 40: Jada Landis, freshman, guard

No. 42: Zoey Mills, freshman, forward

No. 44: Selena Murray, freshman, forward

No. 45: Caroline Cheney, sophomore, center

No. 50: Michaela Sparby, senior, forward

Schedule

Nov. 29: Nevis 44, Blackduck 46

Dec. 1: Red Lake 93, Blackduck 19

Dec. 5: Clearbrook-Gonvick 69, Blackduck 33

Dec. 6: Laporte (cancelled)

Tonight: Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 13 at Red Lake Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Northome/Kelliher, 6 p.m.

Dec. 19 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Chisholm tournament, 1 p.m.

Dec. 30 at Chisholm tournament, 1 p.m.

Jan. 5 vs. Littlefork-Big Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 10 at Clearbrook-Gonvick, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Bigfork, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 13 vs. Northome/Kelliher, 6 p.m.

Jan. 17 at Laporte, 6 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 6 p.m.

Jan. 24 vs. Pine River-Backus, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 31 at Deer River, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 2 vs. Cass Lake-Bena, 6 p.m.

Feb. 3 vs. Bagley, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 10 vs. Nevis, 6 p.m.

Feb.13 vs. Fisher-Climax, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16 at Red Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 21 at Northland, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Lake of the Woods, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 28 Section Tournament, TBD