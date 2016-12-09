Search
    Blackduck students inducted into National Honor Society

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 5:03 p.m.
    Ellie Cleveland (right) leads the inductees of the National Honor Society pledge. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)

    On Wednesday, students, staff and family gathered in the gym of Blackduck High School for a ceremony inducting 12 students into the Blackduck chapter of the National Honor Society.

    Second year seniors inducted were: Ellissa Cleveland, Kourtney Dobmeier, Michaela Sparby and Sierra Stroeing.

    First year seniors were Matthew Metzler and Brianna Patch.

    Juniors were: Madelyn Cease, Cade Haiby, Kayla Hentges, Ashlynne Nattass, Emily Notsch and Ayushi Patel.

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
