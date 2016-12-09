Blackduck students inducted into National Honor Society
On Wednesday, students, staff and family gathered in the gym of Blackduck High School for a ceremony inducting 12 students into the Blackduck chapter of the National Honor Society.
Second year seniors inducted were: Ellissa Cleveland, Kourtney Dobmeier, Michaela Sparby and Sierra Stroeing.
First year seniors were Matthew Metzler and Brianna Patch.
Juniors were: Madelyn Cease, Cade Haiby, Kayla Hentges, Ashlynne Nattass, Emily Notsch and Ayushi Patel.