    Blackduck City details general fund budget at Council meeting

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 4:55 p.m.

    The city of Blackduck is proposing a property tax levy of $209,000 for 2017, about $1,000 less than the 2016 levy.

    The Blackduck City Council held a Truth in Taxation meeting on Monday, outlining the proposed 2017 property taxes, local government aid and general fund expenditures.

    Of the $209,000 to be levied in 2017, $155,322.54 will go into the general fund with the remaining $53,677.46 going toward payment of general obligation debt, such as taxes and assessments sent out to residents, Regas said.

    The city’s 2017 general fund revenue budget is $599,409.54
    That includes $245,269 from Local Government Aid from the state of Minnesota through legislative appropriation; an increase of only $659 from 2016.

    Other general fund revenues are:

    Fire Protection: $76,885

    Fines & Forfeits: $5,000

    Police & Fire State Aid: $34,113

    Liquor Store Transfer: $60,000

    Charges for Service: $8,000

    Miscellaneous: $14,820

    The city of Blackduck must finalize its property tax levy to the county auditor by Wednesday, Dec. 28.

    In other news at Monday’s council meeting:

    • Fire Chief Brian Larson is hoping to bring new navigational technology into the fire trucks to aid firefighters in emergencies.

    • Council also moved to approve the 2016 financial audit contract through Miller McDonald CPA in February 2017.

    The next Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at City Hall.

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
