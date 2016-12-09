Of the $209,000 to be levied in 2017, $155,322.54 will go into the general fund with the remaining $53,677.46 going toward payment of general obligation debt, such as taxes and assessments sent out to residents, Regas said.

The city’s 2017 general fund revenue budget is $599,409.54

That includes $245,269 from Local Government Aid from the state of Minnesota through legislative appropriation; an increase of only $659 from 2016.

Other general fund revenues are:

Fire Protection: $76,885

Fines & Forfeits: $5,000

Police & Fire State Aid: $34,113

Liquor Store Transfer: $60,000

Charges for Service: $8,000

Miscellaneous: $14,820

The city of Blackduck must finalize its property tax levy to the county auditor by Wednesday, Dec. 28.

In other news at Monday’s council meeting:

Fire Chief Brian Larson is hoping to bring new navigational technology into the fire trucks to aid firefighters in emergencies.

Council also moved to approve the 2016 financial audit contract through Miller McDonald CPA in February 2017.

The next Council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9 at City Hall.