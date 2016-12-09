Search
    Start your donkeys! Blackduck softball raises money with donkey basketball tournament

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 4:22 p.m.
    Some donkeys were not as interested in the game as their riders. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)1 / 4
    Superintendent Mark Lundin was made to kiss the rear end of a donkey at half time for trying to sabotage Ms. Wilde during the contest. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)2 / 4
    A good time was had by all at Sunday's donkey basketball tournament. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)3 / 4
    Pucker up! Elementary Dean of Students Lexie Wilde also had to kiss the donkey's rear end for trying to sabotage Mr. Lundin. (Audrey Zimmerman | The American)4 / 4

    In an unexpected twist of fundraising, the Blackduck softball boosters organized a donkey basketball tournament Sunday through Wisconsin-based Dairyland Donkey Ball. Four teams of elementary and high school staff and various community members saddled up for an afternoon of hilarity and hijinks.

    After game one between the elementary and high school staff, free donkey rides were given to those ages 12 and younger.

    “We wanted to organize the event to raise money for some new equipment that can enhance indoor practice and improve our batting skills,” Blackduck softball coach Sheena Reese said in an email. “The fundraiser’s main goal was to raise money for a new pitching machine that can throw change-ups, rise balls and drop balls.”

    The event raised about $4,000 from advance ticket sales, gate sales, sponsorships and concessions, Reese said.

    “We plan to do this event every three to four years,” she said. “For $7, memories were made and good times were had. It was really neat to see the community and school have such a good time together!”

    Reese and the softball team said they would like to thank the donkey sponsors for helping put on the event: Blackduck Dental Clinic, Blackduck Family Foods, Bradseth Well Drilling, Dave Levy Construction, Digital Jake, J & L Oil Inc., Nord Trucking, Northwoods Lumber and Realty Experts.

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
