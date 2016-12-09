After game one between the elementary and high school staff, free donkey rides were given to those ages 12 and younger.

“We wanted to organize the event to raise money for some new equipment that can enhance indoor practice and improve our batting skills,” Blackduck softball coach Sheena Reese said in an email. “The fundraiser’s main goal was to raise money for a new pitching machine that can throw change-ups, rise balls and drop balls.”

The event raised about $4,000 from advance ticket sales, gate sales, sponsorships and concessions, Reese said.

“We plan to do this event every three to four years,” she said. “For $7, memories were made and good times were had. It was really neat to see the community and school have such a good time together!”

Reese and the softball team said they would like to thank the donkey sponsors for helping put on the event: Blackduck Dental Clinic, Blackduck Family Foods, Bradseth Well Drilling, Dave Levy Construction, Digital Jake, J & L Oil Inc., Nord Trucking, Northwoods Lumber and Realty Experts.