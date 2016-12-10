Suicide survivor support group to meet

Many people who have lost a family member, friend, classmate, or colleague to suicide find that sharing openly with fellow suicide loss survivors about what they’ve lived through can help with the

healing process, a release said. The December meeting will provide support information on dealing with the holidays and a discussion on memories. The group is open and appropriate for adult survivors who have lost a loved one to suicide as well as those supporting a survivor. The group meets on the second Tuesday of each month.

The support group will be facilitated by adult suicide loss survivors trained in support group facilitation. For more information, contact Stephanie Downey at (218) 441-4565 or sdowney@evergreenyfs.org, Barb Bjerke at (218) 556- 9698.