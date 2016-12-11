BSU has successful blood drive
A total of 43 people volunteered to donate blood, and 35 were able to give during BSU's blood drive held Dec. 1. Fourteen people gave blood on the automated 2RBC machine that collects two units of red blood cells, which resulted in 49 total products. There were 11 people who volunteered for their first time.
Caroline Rasinski coordinated the drive and BSU Nursing sponsored and assisted with recruiting donors, publicity, providing refreshments and registering donors. Others who assisted the day of the drive include Camilla Prosise, Alyson Walker and Lindsey Pfaff. Space to hold the drive was provided at BSU.