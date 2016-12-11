Lions Club sponsors delegates to attend conference
The Bemidji Lions Club sponsored two delegates to attend the HOBY Leadership Conference this past summer. The conference is the brainchild of Hugh O'Brian, the actor who played Wyatt Earp on television in the 1960s. His plan was to bring world wide high school sophomores together for one weekend to increase their leadership skills.
Applicants write a short paper and have an interview session to bring the the number down to two finalists and one alternate. This year, Lydia Johnson and Andrew Hokanson were chosen to go attend the conference.