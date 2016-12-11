DoubleTree employees donate to local groups
The DoubleTree by Hilton in Bemidji's CARE Committee raised $340 this fall to be contributed to local organizations through their Go-Green Friday and Saturday program. DoubleTree by Hilton employees donate money on Fridays and Saturdays and are able to wear BSU apparel instead of their usual uniforms.
Each team member is able to choose where their donation goes—this fall, $105 was raised for Great River Rescue, $100 was raised for Holiday Gifts for Kids and $135 was raised for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf.