Curtis Webb, 45, helmed the Bemidji event center from late 2012 until this past April when he took the position of Executive Director of the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill.

He was fired from the position on Oct. 14, though, when the Ames, Iowa-based event center management company VenuWorks discovered unauthorized usage of a debit card.

According to The Pantagraph, a daily Bloomington newspaper, Webb has since been charged with the felony for allegedly taking an unspecified amount of money from the city between July 31 and Aug. 30. The Pantagraph also reports that multiple airline tickets to a destination determined as inappropriate for business were among the questionable expenses made by Webb.

As a result of Webb's firing, a full financial investigation into the Sanford Center was also launched by VenuWorks, which oversees day-to-day operations at the facility through a contract with the city of Bemidji.

At a mid-November meeting of the Sanford Center's Advisory Board, the facility's current Executive Director Jeff Kossow said VenuWorks was 80 percent finished with the first phase of the investigation and an internal review on the matter will be provided to the city upon completion.

The next phase, an external audit, will follow Kossow said. Kossow also said that VenuWorks management has ensured the city that the company will cover any potential financial misuse by Webb during his time at the Sanford Center.

The Sanford Center, opened in 2010, is a 4,373-seat arena that was constructed at a cost of $67 million, with the city utilizing $44 million in sales tax bonds and $23 million from state bonding as funding resources.

On an annual basis, the city of Bemidji budgets a subsidy to offset losses. In 2016, the city budgeted a subsidy of $349,000.