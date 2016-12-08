MnDOT reminds public not push snow onto roads

“Improperly placing snow on or near a public road creates hazards including drainage problems, drifting, sight obstruction and unsafe access,” Curt Larson, maintenance superintendent with the DOT, said in a release. “Keep crosswalks, intersections, entrances and exits clean and unobstructed.”

Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow on to public roads; this includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads.

Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties may also apply if the placement of snow creates a hazard, such as a slippery area, frozen rut or bump, that contributes to a motor vehicle or pedestrian crash. The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow.

MnDOT maintenance crews plow and maintain about 12,000 miles of state highways and interstates in Minnesota. Bemidji is in District 2, where crews are responsible for about 3,900 lane miles.