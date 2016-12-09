Goodman retirement celebration
PONY LAKE -- Bill Goodman, pastor of Trinity Free Lutheran Church in Pony Lake, is retiring.
A potluck meal will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 18, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the church.
Goodman has been a pastor at several different churches in the area including Sell Lake Community Church, Landstad Lutheran Church and Trinity Free Lutheran Church in Pony Lake. Goodman’s retirement plans including taking care of his wife and traveling to see relatives and friends.