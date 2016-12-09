Christian Women's luncheon meeting
BEMIDJI -- The Trek North Choir with conductor, Talia Zieman, will provide Christmas music at the Christian Women's luncheon meeting scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday in the community room at the Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.
The special speaker will be Karol Rokala, from Grand Rapids will give her message, "Barren to Bountiful." After Rokala’s message, Christmas goodies will be available for purchase from the annual bake sale.
For reservations, contact Elaine at (218) 333-3544 or Alverna at (218) 335-7838.