According to a release, "detectives" will need your help to solve murder of The Depot Agent, who was found murdered at the Great Northern Depot on New Year's Eve 1916. Six local historical figures are the prime suspects.

Enjoy refreshments, interview suspects, and explore the Depot to uncover clues and solve the mystery, as well as win prizes, the release said.

Historical costumes encouraged. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the game starts at 4:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for non-members and $10 for members. Children age 12 and younger are free with paid adult. Purchase tickets in advance at the Beltrami County History Center, by calling (218) 444-3376, or online at beltramihistory.org/shop. Space is limited.

Beltrami County History Center hours are from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.