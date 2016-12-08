Sanford Bemidji hosts blood drive

All registered donors will receive a T-shirt and be entered for a chance to win a Polaris ATV. All blood types are needed, especially type O.

The Memorial Blood Centers Bloodmobile will be located in the southeast parking lot of the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Donors will need photo identification when they arrive at the hospital. To register, log onto mbc.org/searchdrives and enter sponsor code 2234. You may also register by contacting Linda at (218) 740-1526.