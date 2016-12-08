$1 million in environmental grants available
BEMIDJI—Applications are now being accepted for $1 million in environmental grants for organizations within Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin that work to protect and restore the natural environment. Enbridge recently announced the continuation of the Ecofootprint Grant Program, which supports environmental stewardship at a local level. Communities in Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin along the Line 3 Replacement project may be eligible to receive grants, the company said in a release. Grants in varying amounts with preference for projects that demonstrates one of the following:
• Improve and/or protect surface water and/or groundwater quality in watersheds crossed by the project
• Advance research and science related to threatened and endangered species and/or declining populations
• Foster environmental postsecondary education and stewardship
• Improve research related to the transportation of crude oil as it relates to the environment
• Focus on environmental areas or issues that are most relevant to local communities
Applicants eligible for the grants include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, Native American tribes, state government agencies, local governments and post-secondary academic institutions. Requests for proposals will be accepted through Jan. 27.