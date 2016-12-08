$1 million in environmental grants available

• Improve and/or protect surface water and/or groundwater quality in watersheds crossed by the project

• Advance research and science related to threatened and endangered species and/or declining populations

• Foster environmental postsecondary education and stewardship

• Improve research related to the transportation of crude oil as it relates to the environment

• Focus on environmental areas or issues that are most relevant to local communities

Applicants eligible for the grants include non-profit 501(c)3 organizations, Native American tribes, state government agencies, local governments and post-secondary academic institutions. Requests for proposals will be accepted through Jan. 27.