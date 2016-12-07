Crime report for Dec. 6

7:48 p.m. Tuesday: A 26-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding DWI warrant in the 10000 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

9:24 p.m. Tuesday: A 23-year-old female was arrested on multiple warrants after a traffic stop on the 7100 block of Balsam Road NW.

10:22 p.m. Tuesday: A 18-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

Court orders

10:26 a.m. Tuesday: A 37-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation in the 1100 block of Augusta Drive NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday-Wednesday:

Accidents

7:16 a.m. Wednesday: Officers responded to two-vehicle crash at 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South. A 43-year-old male was cited for failure to use turn signal.

Court orders

12:58 a.m. Wednesday: A 25-year-old female was arrested for a domestic abuse no-contact order violation after a traffic stop on Fourth Street in Bemidji.

3:42 p.m. Tuesday: A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and court order violation int he 800 block of 26th Street NW.

11:26 p.m. Tuesday: A 23-year-old male was arrested for a no-contact order violation in the 800 block of America Ave. NW.

Disorderly conduct

11:31 p.m. Tuesday: A 35-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block od Irvine Ave. NW.

Assault

3:32 p.m. Tuesday: A 40-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

Warrants

12:55 p.m. Tuesday: A 33-year-old female and a 33-year-old male were arrested for outstanding warrants and other charges in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:39 p.m. Tuesday: A 46-year-old female and 27-year-old male were arrested after officers assisted a task force with a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.