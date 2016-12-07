Search
    Crime report for Dec. 6

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 4:25 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Warrants

    5:50 p.m. Tuesday: A 35-year-old male was arrested on a domestic abuse no-contact order and a 24-year-old female was cited after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    7:48 p.m. Tuesday: A 26-year-old female was arrested on an outstanding DWI warrant in the 10000 block of Irvine Ave. NW.

    9:24 p.m. Tuesday: A 23-year-old female was arrested on multiple warrants after a traffic stop on the 7100 block of Balsam Road NW.

    10:22 p.m. Tuesday: A 18-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

    Court orders

    10:26 a.m. Tuesday: A 37-year-old male was arrested on a probation violation in the 1100 block of Augusta Drive NE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday-Wednesday:

    Accidents

    7:16 a.m. Wednesday: Officers responded to two-vehicle crash at 1100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive South. A 43-year-old male was cited for failure to use turn signal.

    Court orders

    12:58 a.m. Wednesday: A 25-year-old female was arrested for a domestic abuse no-contact order violation after a traffic stop on Fourth Street in Bemidji.

    3:42 p.m. Tuesday: A 31-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and court order violation int he 800 block of 26th Street NW.

    11:26 p.m. Tuesday: A 23-year-old male was arrested for a no-contact order violation in the 800 block of America Ave. NW.

    Disorderly conduct

    11:31 p.m. Tuesday: A 35-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 2100 block od Irvine Ave. NW.

    Assault

    3:32 p.m. Tuesday: A 40-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Ave. NW.

    Warrants

    12:55 p.m. Tuesday: A 33-year-old female and a 33-year-old male were arrested for outstanding warrants and other charges in the 1400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    1:39 p.m. Tuesday: A 46-year-old female and 27-year-old male were arrested after officers assisted a task force with a search warrant on a residence in the 800 block of Mississippi Ave. NW.

