    VIDEO: Thomas Gilmore lived near Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:38 a.m.
    Thomas Gilmore of Blackduck was 10 years old and living near Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Here his story: 
     
     
     

    Video by David Quam.

