VIDEO: Thomas Gilmore lived near Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941
By
Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:38 a.m.
Thomas Gilmore of Blackduck was 10 years old and living near Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Here his story:
Video by David Quam.
News
local
Pearl Harbor
Blackduck
thomas gilmore
